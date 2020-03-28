Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 32,298 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 82,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE ELS opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

