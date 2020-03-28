BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 618 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 105,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 98,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,201,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

