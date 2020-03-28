Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $453,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $99.73 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

