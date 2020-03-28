Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 971,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,165,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,359,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 168.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

