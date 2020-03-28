Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $824,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $274.00 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

