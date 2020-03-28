Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $445,000 Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $22.51 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

