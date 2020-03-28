Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 73,968 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,968 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Square were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

