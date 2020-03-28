Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $15,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

SUI opened at $123.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

