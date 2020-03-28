Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258,316 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 727,462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,442 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $32.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.