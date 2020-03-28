Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIO were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 416,419 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $2.84 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.