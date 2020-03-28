Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

