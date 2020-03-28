Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 32,298 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 32,298 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.
BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 618 Shares of Microsoft Co.
BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 618 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $453,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $453,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in ServiceNow Inc
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in ServiceNow Inc
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $445,000 Stake in Fox Corp
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $445,000 Stake in Fox Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report