Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $547,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $305.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.