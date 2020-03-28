Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,570 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,800 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Exponent by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $4,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth $3,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $70.52 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.