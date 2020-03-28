Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE EV opened at $32.46 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

