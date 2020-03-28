Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,700 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 88,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 610,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

