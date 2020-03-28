Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,501 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

