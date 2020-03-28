Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.