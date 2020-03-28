Credit Suisse AG Sells 69,698 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Hertz Global worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTZ. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 321,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,177,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE HTZ opened at $6.18 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

