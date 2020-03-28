Credit Suisse AG Has $1.97 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

