National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $718.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

