Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in ABM Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after acquiring an additional 801,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in ABM Industries by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 588,180 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 531,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

