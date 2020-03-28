Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $9.75 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.