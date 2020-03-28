Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.52. Masimo has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

