Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.52. Masimo has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Analyst Recommendations for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Sells 69,698 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 69,698 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc
Credit Suisse AG Has $1.97 Million Position in California Water Service Group
Credit Suisse AG Has $1.97 Million Position in California Water Service Group
National Bank Holdings Corp Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG
National Bank Holdings Corp Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in ABM Industries, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in ABM Industries, Inc.
Core Laboratories Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG
Core Laboratories Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report