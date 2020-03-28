National Bank Financial Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Outperfrom Under Weight

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

