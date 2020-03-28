National Bank Financial Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Outperfrom Under Weight

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
