W Bradley Blair II Buys 1,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director W Bradley Blair II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,457.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after buying an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,282,000 after buying an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,630,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

