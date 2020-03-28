W Bradley Blair II Buys 1,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Stock

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Director W Bradley Blair II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,457.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after buying an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,282,000 after buying an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,489,000 after buying an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,630,000.
About Healthcare Trust Of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
