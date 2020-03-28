TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.05. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

