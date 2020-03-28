TD Securities Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has $63.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.71.

NYSE AEM opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,843,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,874,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

