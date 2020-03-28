AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

AGCO stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 68.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AGCO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

