American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. DA Davidson currently has $8.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.94.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 452,518 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,090,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.