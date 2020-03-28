TD Securities Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $45.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE:NTR opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Nutrien by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 144,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,765,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

