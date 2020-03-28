Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $133,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRM stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

