KeyCorp Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $70.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.80.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $188,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after purchasing an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,062,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.