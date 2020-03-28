William L. Hiott, Jr. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Director William L. Hiott, Jr. acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 164,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of SC Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 34.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank of SC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.