Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.70. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

