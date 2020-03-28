NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $31.39 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

