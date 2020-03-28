Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

