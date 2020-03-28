Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,666 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Tredegar worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.