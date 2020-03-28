Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

AEIS stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

