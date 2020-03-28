Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,059 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,222,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 96,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,022,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 121,723 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $13.47 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

