ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

