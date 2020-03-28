11,912 Shares in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 593,349 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Accuray by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 186,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Accuray by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

