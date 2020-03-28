ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNK opened at $2.23 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

