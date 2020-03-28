10,770 Shares in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Express from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

EXPR stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.