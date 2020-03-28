ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $5.51 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

