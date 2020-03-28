ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,055 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 90.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

PEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.25.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

