ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.52). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

