ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 80.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 1,977.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Affimed NV has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.56.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

