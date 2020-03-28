ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,657 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,147 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 602,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,361,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 251,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,835 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 397,951 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 303,158 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of DO stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

