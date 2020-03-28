ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72,051 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 34,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $134,060.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.