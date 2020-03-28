ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,042 Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EVH opened at $5.31 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.99.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

